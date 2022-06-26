Revival Of Iran Nuclear Deal Will Be 'bad' For Israel, Argues Senior Security Official

The State of Israel has expressed objection to the prospect of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal getting renewed in near future. Speaking to Channel 12, a senior security official asserted that if renewed, the JCPOA would prove to be “very bad” for Israel. Both the Jewish Republic and Islamic Regime are geopolitical rivals and have been pulling all stops to gain dominance in the region.

On Saturday, the official on the condition of anonymity stressed that the pact was limited to 2.5 years and will facilitate Iran’s Economic prosperity. They said that this would subsequently result in Iran making military advancements in the middle east. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Jerusalem has expressed concern about the revival of the deal. Earlier, the country’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the international community against giving into Iran’s “nuclear blackmail”. He along with other Knesset members has repeatedly called on the member states to refrain from rejoining the accord.

Iran Nuclear deal negotiations to resume immediately

The remarks came hours after Iran and the European Union (EU) announced the resumption of negotiations to revive the long-stalled Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear pact. It came as EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Advisor Josep Borrell held in-person discussions with Iranian officials in Tehran about the deal that could change the power dynamics in west Asia. In the aftermath, Borrell attended a joint press conference alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian wherein he said that the talks will resume “quickly” and “immediately”, adding that the US and Iran talks to revive JCPOA talks will take place somewhere closer to the Gulf and not in Vienna.

Notably, he said that, unlike the previous conferences, the said talks between Iran and the US will not take place in Vienna as it won’t be in the P4+1 format. The negotiations would instead take place somewhere closer to the Gulf and “more specifically in a Gulf state.” His stance was buttressed by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who said that his country was “ready to resume negotiations in the coming days" and Tehran is "resolute to reaching a strong and durable deal".

(File Image: AP)