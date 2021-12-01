Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Date & Time: How To Watch Rockefeller Center Lighting?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a huge Christmas tree that is set every year in one of the world's most famous landmarks, Rockefeller Center, New York City, United States. Every year, the large tree is placed and decorated during the mid of November and illuminated in a public ceremony on the Wednesday after the Thanksgiving ceremony. Since 1951, the illumination has been carried live on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center to show it to hundreds of millions of viewers.

For this year's Christmas tree, a massive Norway Spruce which is nearly 79 feet tall has been chosen from Maryland. The 12-ton tree traveled from Elkton to its eventual desired location in New York City on November 13. The tree will be decorated with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes coated with 3 million Swarovski crystals and 50,000 multicoloured lights which are connected on about 5 kilometers of cable, as per the People website.

When are they lighting the tree at Rockefeller center?

As the festive season is approaching close, the Rockefeller tree will be illuminated formally on December 1, 2021. The lighting ceremony will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET with live performances. The tree will be lit every day from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m., as per the Rockefeller Center's website. Further, the Rockefeller tree is illuminated for 24 hours on Christmas Day and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

How to watch Rockefeller tree lighting online?

The Rockefeller Tree Lighting for in-person watching will be limited with wearing a mask as a must. Thus, one can watch the illumination live on Peacock from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. Further, NBC will broadcast the lighting ceremony online at the same time. This will be a segment of the network's Christmas at Rockefeller Center live program.

An extra hour of the program will be accessible on NBC-owned television stations starting at 7 p.m., and on the NBC site or NBC app, if anyone desires to watch it on a laptop and mobile phone. It is worth noting that Mario Lopez of Access Daily and Access Hollywood, as well as Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery of NBC 4 New York, will present this extra live hour.

Even though the lightning of the tree will be the major attraction of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" live program, yet, there will also be appearances from Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Harry Connick Jr., Brad Paisley, Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, Rob Thomas, as well as the Radio City Rockettes. Further, at 8 p.m., "TODAY" presenters Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker will host the prime-time celebrations.

