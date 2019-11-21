Rome Police Accused Of Taking Bribes In Form Of Ice Cream, Free Meals

In some of Rome’s famous tourist spots, the Roman police have been accused of waving off the restaurant owners and the ice-cream parlours of the regular health inspections. The police officials ask for a bribe in the form of ice-cream and a plate of pasta in return for the favour.

Police officials seek leverages from restaurants

The gastronomic graft was reported from the best Roman tourist spots like Trevi Fountain and Spanish steps. Three police officials are under investigation for not reporting the irregularities about the restaurants and the parlour. The police officials in return demanded a bribe in the form of scoops of gelato, plates of spaghetti alla carbonara and free of cost meals. The police officials also suppressed information regarding the hygiene controls due to which the food outlets could have suffered heavy fines.

Police officials take bribes in the form of ice-cream and pasta

The three police officers belong to the local city police. They are regarded as ‘vigili’ officers of the city police who wear white shirt and white-domed helmets. They have warm relationships with the owners of the ice-cream parlour, restaurants and bars which are located in and out the Trevi Fountain, in Campo de’ Fiori, which is a historic piazza and also at the bottom of the Spanish Steps. One of the local newspapers reported that the police officials warned the restaurant owners in advance. It further wrote that one of the officers received a free dinner and was promised two more meals. Another police officer had the privilege of buying free ice-creams from an ice-cream parlour at his own convenience.

The lawyer of the police officers seemed confident and said, that the whole affair can be justified in a court of law.

