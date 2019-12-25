Russia: 15 People Injured In Emergency Landing Of Helicopter

Russian authorities apprised that 15 people are injured after a helicopter carrying passengers made an emergency landing in Siberia on the morning of December 25. According to officials from the local branch of Russia's Emergency Ministry, the Mi-8 chopper was carrying 21 passengers and three crew members when they were suddenly trapped in a snowstorm soon after taking off in the village of Baykit. The authorities said that the helicopter toppled while it tried to land. Medical officials informed that medical aid has been provided to the injured and two people were still in the hospital. Police have started an investigation into the matter.

