Russia: 3 Doctors, Who Questioned COVID Response, Mysteriously Fall From Hospital Building

While the world is battling the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, at least three Russian doctors on the frontlines have mysteriously fallen from hospital buildings in just last two weeks. The peculiar turn of events has drawn public attention to the conditions of medical professionals who are dealing with the global health crisis. Out of the three medics that fell from buildings, two have died due to critical injuries, one, who also has COVID-19 disease, is still hospitalized. According to reports, all three incidents are now being investigated by the law enforcement authorities in Russia.

Mysterious fall of doctor with COVID-19 disease

Russian doctor with COVID-19 disease mysteriously fell from a hospital window over the weekend after complaining about being forced to work despite being infected. A Russian media outlet cited local media reports stating that 37-year-old paramedic, Alexander Shulepov is now under a critical condition with fractures in the skull after falling from the second floor of the hospital in the western part of the country, where he was being treated for coronavirus.

According to reports, Shulepov and one of his colleagues had recorded a video on April 22 to voice their complaints against the chief doctor at the Novaya Usman village hospital who pressurised the 37-year-old to work despite having contracted the disease. However, this video was followed by another clip by the paramedic who denied his previous claims as being “emotional”.

Before Shulepov, at least two other medical professionals in Russia reportedly plunged from a hospital building amid the global health crisis. Just last week, the head of Krasnoyarsk Regional Hospital for War Veterans, Yelena Nepomnyashchaya fell from the fifth floor after having a chat with the head of health department of the region on May 1.

Russian media reports have stated that she was allegedly opposing the admission of more COVID-19 patients in the hospital due to lack of personal protective equipment for the staff. Another media outlet quoted a source saying that the lack of gears of staff ‘perhaps’ prompted Nepomnyashchaya to ‘commit desperate act’. Earlier, Natalya Lebedeva, head of the emergency medical service at Star City, which is also the main training base for Russia's cosmonauts, reportedly died in a hospital after a fall on April 24.

(Image Source: AP)



