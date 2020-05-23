Russia Reports 9,434 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 335,882

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Russia on May 23 announced 9,434 new coronavirus cases in a single day. According to reports, the recent cases have pushed the total number of reported cases in Russia to 335,882. The death toll in Russia stands at 3,388 people. Russia currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, behind the United States with over 16 million coronavirus cases.

Russia easing restrictions

According to reports, despite the rapid rise in new virus cases President Vladimir Putin on May 22 said that the coronavirus outbreak in Russia has begun to abate, creating a positive environment for easing restrictions, as officials defended the country's data on deaths against claims they were being under-reported.

As per reports, speaking during a video conference with top officials, Putin pointed at the decreasing number of new infections in Moscow and other regions. The Russian President said that the clear and steady decrease in new cases was a clear sign that Russia could move into the next stage of lifting restrictions and reopening the country.

Officials have reported to Putin that the influx of COVID-19 patients, particularly those in grave condition, has fallen. Putin noted that the country's hospitals are capable of accommodating over 165,000 coronavirus patients, and they are currently two-thirds occupied. The coronavirus has now claimed 338,480 lives worldwide as of May 23. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has infected at least 5,229,441 people.

