Russia Accuses German Medics Of Being In ‘hurry’ After Claims Of Poison In Navalny’s Blood

Russia has accused German medics of being too hasty to find a reason for health concerns of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after doctors in Berlin suggested poisoning. The Charité hospital said in a statement on August 24 that there is clinical evidence suggesting an “intoxication through a substance belonging to the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.”

The doctors of the Siberian hospital, where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was brought for treatment for the first time, had claimed no traces on poison. Alexandre Sabayev, the chief toxicologist at the hospital in Omsk said that Navalny was subject to tests across a broad range of narcotics including cholinesterase inhibitors but the results were negative.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on August 25 that the doctors from Germany as well Russia diagnosed the condition in a similar way but arrived at different conclusions. He said that the Russian government doesn’t understand the reason for “such a hurry” when the “substance hasn't yet been established”.

France calls for a swift probe

France has now called for a swift investigation into the suspected poisoning of Navalny, expressing concern over the “criminal act” perpetrated against a major political figure. French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russia should carry out a swift and transparent investigation to hold perpetrators responsible and bring them to justice.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the Russian authorities to probe the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after doctors in Berlin found indications of toxic substance in his body. Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a joint statement that the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice.

“In view of Mr Navalny’s major role in Russia’s political opposition, the country’s authorities are urgently called upon to fully investigate this act as a matter of urgency – and to do so in a completely transparent way,” the statement read.

