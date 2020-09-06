Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Germany Of Stalling Alexei Navalny’s Probe

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on September 6 reportedly accused Germany of stalling efforts to probe Putin-critic Alexei Navalny’s case. Zakharova’s accusation comes after Berlin demanded Moscow to provide an explanation over Navalny’s poisoning or face sanctions. Zakharova reportedly said that the German authorities failed to respond to a request by Russian prosecutors, which was sent on August 27.

As per reports, Zakharova, who spoke after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas demanded an explanation, said that if the German government is sincere in its statements then it should be interested in preparing a response to a request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office as soon as possible. She said that so far Russia is not certain that Germany is not playing a ‘double game’. ‘Where’s the ‘urgency’ you are insisting upon,’ Zakharova said and added that by not sending the answer, Berlin is stalling the process of investigation for which it’s calling.

Previously, Germany had said that it will discuss possible sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foe if Kremlin does not provide an explanation soon. Alexei Navalny has been in the headlines since the day he fell ill under mysterious circumstances on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing and has been in a coma ever since.

Russia accuses Berlin of failing to share ‘solid evidence’

Germany confirmed the nerve agent Novichok poisoning as the cause of Navalny’s coma and termed it as “an attempt to murder,” condemnation against Russia erupted worldwide by the international communities—including the UK, US, France, and Norway. Germany’s chancellor Merkel even called for a thorough Russian investigation.

However, On September 3, Kremlin openly rejected accusations that Russian leader Putin was responsible for the poisoning of his political rival. In an address to the press, Kremlin said there were no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow or criminal investigations. It further trashed the allegations of “intentional poisoning” of Navalny by Russian authorities.

Russia even accused Berlin of failing to share ‘solid evidence’. Although, Germany's Chancellor in a presser announced that a German military lab identified and confirmed that the poison in Navalny's system is a variant of Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent.

