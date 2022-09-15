Russia, China Conduct Joint Patrols In Pacific As Putin & Xi Hold Summit In Uzbekistan

Russia and China have conducted joint military patrols in the Pacific Ocean for a second time, confirmed the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday. "The mission is designed to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China to uphold peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," said the ministry. The joint patrol comes just before the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will be attending a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held a meet in Uzbekistan on Thursday.

Notably, this is for the second time that Russia and China have come together to conduct joint patrols. The first joint military drills were held in October last year in the Sea of Japan.

Why the joint drill is being conducted?

According to the statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry, "combat ships of the naval branches of Russia and China conduct the second joint policing in the Pacific Ocean within the implementation of the international cooperation program." The statement further said, "The crews are to carry out joint tactical manoeuvres and to organise communications within the ships, to conduct exercises with live artillery shooting, as well as to support the flights of shipborne helicopters," it added.

The Russian defence ministry stated that this joint drill is also conducted to monitor the water area as well as to protect the facilities of economic activity between Russia and China. "Policing is aimed at consolidating naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitoring the water area, as well as protecting the facilities of economic activity of Russia and China. The Russian Navy is represented by a detachment of ships from the Pacific Fleet: the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, Aldar Tsydenzhapov, Sovershenny, and Gromky corvettes, as well as the Pechenga sea tanker. "The Chinese Navy has involved the Nian Chang destroyer, Yancheng patrol ship, and Dun Ping Hu comprehensive supply ship," read the statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry.

"The first joint policing of Russian and Chinese ships was conducted from October 17 to 23, 2021. The group passed the Sangar Strait; servicemen carried out various pieces of training and overcame a total of more than 1,700 nautical miles," it added.

(Image: AP/ Representative)