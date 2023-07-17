Russia Boosts Production Of Lethal "Lancet" Drones, Unveils New Variant

In a historic naval strike that sent shockwaves through the military world in November 2022, Russia's renowned "Lancet" kamikaze drones, developed by ZALA Aero Group, a subsidiary of Russia's "Kalashnikov" Joint-Stock company, achieved a significant feat by damaging, if not destroying, the Ukrainian patrol ship Gryuza-M in the Black Sea. This remarkable achievement marked the first-ever kill by a loitering munition in naval operations, catapulting the Lancet drones to the forefront of modern warfare.

The Lancet-3 drone's exceptional capability to neutralise a wide array of targets, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, towed and self-propelled artillery, air defence systems, and more, has garnered widespread attention and earned its reputation as a formidable force on the frontlines. These combat experiences gathered in the field, combined with an efficient feedback loop between ground operators and the design team, have rapidly propelled the Lancet platform's evolution and facilitated the creation of multiple versatile adaptations.

Also presented in that same program was a new LANCET variant that carries a dedicated Anti #tank warhead firing a Sabot to pierce the Turret from the top . pic.twitter.com/kt1ur0jUcp — Ninjamonkey 🇮🇳 (@Aryan_warlord) July 16, 2023

A state-owned channel, Rossiya 1/Russia 1, showcased that Russia has dramatically increased the production of these formidable drones. The success of the Lancet drones has prompted a surge in demand, with the technology proving itself as a valuable asset for the Russian military.

The new variant unveiled

With the undeniable success of the Lancet drone, ZALA Aero Group is currently developing and testing a new variant called the "Product-53." This drone can be remotely fired from a Multiple-Launch System, such as a quad-packed 4x4 launcher, and exhibits the unique capability to communicate with other drones, enabling a coordinated "Drone Swarm Tactic" to strike specific targets.

Alexander Zakharov, the mastermind behind the "Lancets," expressed his excitement over the new variant's progress, stating, "Two hundred thousand are already ready, another million are on the way."

A crucial part of the Russian offensive

The Lancet-3 drones have become quite pivotal for the Russian Armed Forces' strategy, delivering devastating blows to high-value targets, including Ukrainian S-300 air defence systems. Recent events have seen Lancet drones destroying four S-300 launchers and a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun near the city of Kherson, resulting in significant casualties among Ukrainian forces. Scott Ritter, a former intelligence officer, while speaking to independent journalist Garland Nixon, said, "The Ukrainians have nothing to shoot these drones down. These drones have flooded the battlefield, surrounding and simply destroying everything."

However, the Ukrainian military has demonstrated tactical adaptation by moving long-range AD systems closer to the frontline to counteract the Lancet drones' threat. Despite these measures, the Lancet drones' superior range and anti-laser jamming technology have allowed them to continue wreaking havoc on enemy positions.

A tool for reconnaissance and attack

In addition to their success on the battlefield, the Lancet drones have proven to be an exceptional tool for reconnaissance and attack missions. The drones can be manually controlled during the terminal phase, providing real-time trajectory modification and precise target guidance, making them highly effective in achieving their objectives.

As Russia faces possible challenges with missile stockpiles, the utilisation of kamikaze drones, particularly the Lancet series, is expected to increase further, especially with the looming prospect of both a spring offensive and a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive.While Ukraine has also employed homegrown kamikaze drones in the conflict, the Russian Lancet drones have emerged as a formidable force, outshining the competition for now.