In the latest remarks that revealed the true extent of closeness in Russia-China ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow and Beijing are “jointly developing high-tech weapons”. While answering questions at an annual press conference, which was aired on national television, Putin said Russia and China are jointly working to develop state-of-the-art weapons. Touting the relationship between both the countries, Putin said that the strategic ties are a “stabilising factor on the global stage".

“The Chinese Army is largely equipped with the most advanced weapons systems. We even develop individual high-tech weapons [such as aircraft and helicopters] together", Putin stressed, citing that both countries are even collaborating in the space and aviation sectors.

He further said that Russia and China also “develop cooperation between the armed forces", which includes "joint military exercises" and "participation in international war games" as well as "joint patrolling at sea and in the air". Separately, the Russian President even touted his relations with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as “very trustful personal relationship” that also “helps in business”.

‘China being the undisputed leader’ in Asia

In the same regard, the Russian President noted that Moscow is maintaining economic cooperation with Beijing. He said, “Asia is developing rapidly, with China being the undisputed leader” in the same process. Russian President said that Moscow and Beijing “have already had a turnover of over one hundred billion [dollars]" and that both countries are "working in different directions" including the ones related to nuclear energy, space, and human rights.

Putin hailed China and Russia’s “absolutely comprehensive partnership of a strategic nature, which has no precedent in history, at least between Russia and China". He stressed, “This intense daily work benefits both the Chinese and Russian people, and is a serious stabilising factor in the international arena.”

NATO Expansion to the East is unacceptable: Putin

Separately, answering another question about tensions in Europe and the possibility of “invasion” of Ukraine, Putin stressed that the entire situation is created by the West. Russian President said, “Our actions will depend not on the course of negotiations, but on the unconditional guarantees of Russian national security. We made it clear that NATO's expansion to the east is unacceptable. The US is standing with missiles on our doorstep. How would Americans react if we placed our missiles at the US border with Canada or Mexico?"

