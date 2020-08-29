Russia Fires Anti-doping Agency Chief Yuri Ganus Citing "financial Irregularities"

Russian anti-doping agency chief Yuri Ganus was fired on Friday, August 28. The move comes as a big concern for the World Anti-Doping Agency. According to the reports, Ganus was fired on the recommendation of his agency’s supervisory board. The Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Paralympic Committee are reported to have called for his sacking because of alleged financial irregularities.

'Wrong decision' says Ganus

Ganus’ ousting came just two months ahead of the agency's scheduled appearance at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to challenge a WADA ruling. Addressing a press conference, the Russian Olympic body president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said that the decision was made “unanimously.”

Mikhail Bukhanov, a lawyer with the Russian anti-doping agency, has been appointed acting head of the body, as per reports. Ganus has been a frequent critic of Russian sports authorities and their record on anti-doping reforms.

As qouted by Assocaited Press, Ganus saisd, "In my view, this is a wrong decision, so let them enjoy their mistakes”. “The wanted to make (this decision) and they made it. In terms of the overall goals and all, it’s a mistake,” the sacked official added.

As per reports, WADA said Ganus's sacking this week by other RUSADA authorities “reinforce the concerns” it recently expressed. A review was commissioned this year by the ROC and RPC stated there were surprising spending patterns and irreconcilable situations at RUSADA.

Ganus and the RUSADA management responded to the review claiming that it was conducted in secret, ignored important evidence and bears the “probable signs of deliberate fabrication of false evidence.”

