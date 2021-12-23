The Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev stated that the humanitarian situation in the Middle East and North Africa remained dire and by accepting the refugees, the West should accept responsibility. He stated that they should not lose sight of the migrant issue, which has resulted in this humanitarian situation. He further stated that the fundamental reason for all of this is the West interfering in the Middle East and North Africa, instability of the political situation, the political regime, meddling in internal matters, and regional destabilization.

As per the reports of Sputnik, the Russian diplomat claimed that migration had emerged as people want to reach the countries that contributed to the destabilisation of the situation in their own country. He then asked the countries who created this situation to share the 'burden,' and be responsible for resolving this problem.

Poland breaking human rights accords

The envoy went on to accuse Poland of breaking human rights accords, bringing to the attention to complaints lodged against Warsaw, Lithuania, and Latvia for not allowing the refugees in their countries, according to Sputnik. He stated that Polish law enforcement agencies and Polish military forces are harsh against the refugees which have led to deprivation and that Poland is violating the provisions of international treaties.

He also blamed the lack of discussion between the European Union and Belarus for the deteriorating refugee crisis stating that resolving the problem without direct contact is impossible, according to Sputnik. He emphasised that because of the absence of communication, it is difficult to forecast how the situation would develop. When migrants from the Middle East and North Africa began arriving in Belarus this summer in an attempt to enter the European Union via the Belarus-Poland border, the tension between, the West and Misk intensified.

West and Minsk tensions

West and Minsk tensions heightened when Poland stopped the refugees from entering by erecting barbed wire and Polish Border Guard used tear gas on them, according to Sputnik. Since the beginning of the crisis, more than a dozen migrants have died at the border, and thousands more are stranded in temporary camps. Belarus has been accused by officials from Poland and the European Union of deliberately allowing migrants in their country who want to cross the border and enter EU countries.