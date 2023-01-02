Russia Hopes Lula Will Help Restart Relations With Brazil, Says Putin's Envoy

Russia hopes Brazil's newly-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Moscow soon. Brazil's new head of state, Lula, was sworn in on January 1 following a tightly-contested election. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the 77-year-old leader, who is serving the Brazilian presidency for the third time, will help restart Russia-Brazil relations.

Valentina Matvienko, chairwoman of Russia's upper house, said on Sunday that she has delivered a written message from the President of the Russian Federation to Lula, according to state-affiliated news agency Sputnik. Matvienko headed the Russian delegation at Lula's inauguration.

"I delivered a written message from the President of the Russian Federation to the deeply respected President of Brazil and also confirmed that we are expecting him in Moscow when his schedule allows," said Valentina Matvienko during inauguration ceremony of new Brazilian leader.

Restarting Russia-Brazil relations

Lula, Brazil's new leader. has chaired meetings with both Russian and Ukrainian delegations since taking over power. Russian representative in Brazil, Matvienko, said Lula has "confirmed his readiness and interest in restarting Russian-Brazilian relations in terms of increasing trade and economic cooperation, in the scientific sphere, in the technical field, in the sphere of environmental protection, and in a variety of other fields."

Threats of violence

On Sunday, Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s president for the third time amid the threats of violence from supporters of the outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro. During his swearing-in ceremony, a man carrying an explosive device and a knife was detained by the country's military police as he attempted to barge into the inauguration of Brazil's new president being held at Brasilia's esplanade.

As many as 300,000 people assembled at the venue to mark the ceremony in Brazil's Congress as the incoming President was sworn in. Lula had stepped down in 2018 due to a corruption scandal but decided to re-run for president this year. He secured 50.9% votes compared with 49.1% secured by former President Bolsonaro. Following Silva's election victory, tensions soared in Brazil over protests from Bolsonaro's supporters who rejected the election results.