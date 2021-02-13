Russia imposes economic sanctions on 9 Ukrainian firms as ties severe

Russia has slapped fresh sanctions on nine Ukrainian companies which include names such as vessel builder Craneship, towage firm Donmar, cargo operator Tranship, and metal producer Maxima Metal. The new decree issued by the Putin administration targets all the nine firms by “special economic measures”. Relations between the two erstwhile Soviet nations have deteriorated considerably in recent weeks prompting Moscow to sanction as many as 84 Ukrainian firms as of now.

Reason not known

The reason behind the hard-hitting economic sanctions is yet not known. Previously this month, Kyiv banned Russian vaccine producers. In a statement released later, it announced the prohibition of COVID-19 shots from any “aggressor states”, a title given to Russia following its invasion of Crimea in 2014 and its subsequent support to Pro Russia separatists in Eastern Ukraine.

In a bid to resolve the conflict, both the nations inked Minsk peace plan brokered by France and Germany in 2014. However, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, last month, accused Ukraine of failing to implement the 2015 Minsk agreement. Speaking at its sixth anniversary, he said “Over those six years, we still haven’t gotten an answer to two very important questions: How exactly does Ukraine intend to peacefully resolve the conflict, and how does Kiev envisage special status of Donbass within Ukraine?”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba recently said that he was against the use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' due to Moscow's "propaganda factor”. While speaking to Ukraine's 1+1 TV channel, Kuleba said that the propaganda capabilities of Sputnik V surpass by far its actual capabilities and effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal informed that Kiev is holding talks with all vaccine manufacturers except for the Russian ones. Thanking China for the vaccine supplies, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the country will be launching a large-scale inoculation.

