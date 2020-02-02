Russia Imposes Various Restrictions On Chinese Citizens Over Deadly Coronavirus

The Russian government has decided to restrict the entry of Chinese nationals in the country amid the outbreak and spread of deadly Coronavirus. In an order on Saturday, the government has decided to halt visa-free tourism and has also restricted work visas to Chinese citizens. More than 300 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Russia imposes restrictions

In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection to the Russian territory, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the movement of Chinese citizens at cross border checkpoints in some sections of Russia’s border with Mongolia — Government of Russia (@GovernmentRF) February 1, 2020

The order said that the decision was taken to contain the spread of the virus. The decision comes two days after Russia closed its land border with China, to restrict the spread of the disease.

The USA, Australia, Singapore and Japan have imposed travel restrictions and Vietnam suspended all flights to China. The USA declared a public emergency over the outbreak of the virus. Under the ban, no foreign national who has travelled to China in the last two weeks will be allowed to enter the country. The country has also asked it's citizens to not travel to China.

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced strict new restrictions for people travelling from China and warned Australians not to travel to mainland China in an attempt to reduce exposure to the deadly new virus. The Government expanded the area covered by restrictions to include all of mainland China, not just Hubei province where the Coronavirus first emerged. Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families will be exempted from the restriction but will be forced to undergo a self-isolation period of 14 days after leaving mainland China.

The virus has been declared as a global public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The organization has maintained that it has full faith in the efforts taken up by the Chinese government to control the virus and that the government is doing a remarkable job.

India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Korea, and Turkey are the latest countries to have started evacuating their citizens on Saturday.

