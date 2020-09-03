Russia 'must Answer' Questions About Alexei Navalny's Poisoning: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on September 2, demanded answers from the Russian administration over the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny. Her remarks came as a German military lab confirmed that the opposition leader Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era chemical weapon 'Novichok'. Last month, Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s top critic fell ill under mysterious circumstance in Siberia.

"This has given rise to some very serious questions that only Russia can and must answer," Merkel said about the poisoning.

Calling it “disturbing news”, Merkel also said that Navalny was a “victim of murder attempt”. Elaborating further, she said that Navalny was attacked with a “chemical nerve agent of the novichok group” adding that the poisoning could be identified “unequivocally in tests".

German doctors find Novichok in Navalny's samples

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert, in a statement on Wednesday, said the toxicological test results "revealed unequivocal proof of the presence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group". Alexei Navalny's samples were tested by a special German military laboratory after he was flown to Berlin for medical treatment, exhibiting symptoms of poisoning.

German authorities have informed their European Union and NATO partners about Navalny's toxic screen results and will be discussing an appropriate joint response; Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will be approached as well.

Navalny in 'medically-induced coma'

Alexei Navalny has been in the headlines since the day he fell ill under mysterious circumstances on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing and has been in a coma ever since. He is one of the strongest critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny's supports were quick to suspect he had been poisoned but Russian authorities had denounced the allegations and expressed concerns over this well being. Navalny was later moved to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week admitted to indications of poisoning. His spokesperson on August 28 had informed that the Russian critic is facing no serious threat to life as he remains in a medically-induced coma with ventilator support.

