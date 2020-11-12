Russia 'not Hiding' Anything, Need Evidence To Investigate Case Of Navalny: Envoy To UN

Russia is ready to investigate the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but it needs to see evidence first, which it does not have access to, Vassily Nebenzia, the country’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) asserted on November 12. Speaking to Sputnik, the top diplomat lambasted Germany, where Navalny was treated, saying that the Angela Merkel led authorities have refused to supply the "required evidence". Navalny, a top critic of President Vladimir Putin was allegedly poisoned on August 20 following which he was admitted to Berlin-based Charite hospital.

"They [Germans] are in a difficult situation. We are asking fair questions, to which they do not want to reply. We are ready to launch an investigation, but we need evidence, which they refuse to supply," Nebenzia said.

Besides, he also stated a possibility of Moscow initiating a discussion of same in the UN Security Council, but added that other UNSC members were "unlikely to find it pleasant”. Nebenzia opined that although currently, the possibility of a conversation was hypothetical, Moscow was not “afraid” of anything.

"We are ready, we are not afraid, we are not hiding anything. If they want to discuss it [at the UNSC], let them. We might initiate it ourselves — the conversation will not be very pleasant for them", Nebenzia told Sputnik.

Navalny's poisoning

Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell sick under mysterious circumstances on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Navalny was put into an artificial coma and was moved to Germany after much debate over his transfer. Navalny had remained in an induced coma until September 7 when doctors treating him informed that his condition has improved.

German doctors confirmed that Navalny was poisoned with the lethal chemical agent Novichok and that traces of the former Soviet-era chemical weapon was found in his blood. A few days ago, Navalny's team had said that the politician was poisoned at his hotel room before leaving for the airport and not at the terminal as suspected earlier. They said that Navalny was possibly poisoned through drinking water as traces of Novichok have been found on the water bottles from the hotel room.

