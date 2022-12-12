Russia Offers To Make Turkey 'a Natural Gas Hub'; Discusses Stepping Up Energy Projects

Both, Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed an increased trade turnover and energy projects between the two nations, said Russia's press statement on December 11. The discussion mainly emphasised the gas sector, where Russia has offered to make Turkey a hub for the sale of its natural gas. The two presidents also discussed the grain deal and the Syrian settlement.

The press statement highlighted the expanding bilateral relations in various areas, particularly joint energy projects, which were discussed between Putin and Erdogan. Considering the results of the recent talks of Gazprom Chairman Aleksey Miller in Istanbul, the exchange of views on the initiative of the creation of a regional gas hub on Turkey territory continued," said the press statement, reported TASS.

The call between Erdogan and Putin would be followed by a visit to Turkey this week by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin for further talks on the Syrian situation.

Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan talk over a call

The call, which came three weeks after Turkey had airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, had discussed the way of implementing the Istanbul agreements on the supply of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and the export of Russian agriculture products and fertilizers.

"The deal is comprehensive, which requires removal of obstacles for respective supplies from Russia for meeting the demands of the countries most in need. Vladimir Putin set forth the essential estimations of the situation around Ukraine," noted the press service, reported TASS.

Both have mentioned the issue of the Syrian settlement as per the provisions of the memorandum of understanding between Russia and Turkey signed in 2019. During the call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also talked about a 30-kilometer security corridor on Turkey’s border with Syria, said Erdogan’s office on Sunday, reported Associated Press.

"The defense and foreign political agencies of the two countries will support close ties in this respect," noted Russian authorities, as per TASS reports.

The airstrikes by Turkey were in response to a bomb attack in Istanbul on 13 November that killed six people and wounded dozens. However, the Turkish Government has blamed those airstrikes on the Kurdish militants, Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian affiliate the People’s Protection Units, or YPG but both groups have denied the same, reported Associated Press.