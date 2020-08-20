Russia's Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny In Coma After Suspected Poisoning

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is currently in a coma and on ventilator support in the intensive care unit after he fell unconscious due to suspected poisoning, said his spokesperson. Taking to Twitter, Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh said that the 44-year-old Russian leader is in a critical condition as he continues to fight for his life.

“Alexei is still on a ventilator. He is in a coma in serious condition. There are no test results yet,” she tweeted.

Yarmysh said that the anti-corruption campaigner fell ill during a flight and the plane had to make an emergency landing in Omsk. Referring to a past incident of an acute allergic reaction, the spokesperson added that Navalny was poisoned a year ago when he was in a detention centre and accused the current regime of doing it again.

"We suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea. It was the only thing he drank since morning. Doctors are saying that the toxic agent absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Right now Alexei is unconscious,” she had said.

The spokesperson blasted Kremlin's Telegram channels for playing the script that Navalny allegedly consumed high amount alcohol last night took a pill for a hangover in the morning which caused the poisoning. She said that the anti-corruption activist neither consumed alcohol nor did he take any pills.

Questions heavy police presence

The police have reportedly demanded to inspect Navalny's personal belongings, including his luggage. Yarmysh questioned the deployment of a large number of cops at the hospital, asking if law enforcement agencies do not consider the incident as “intentional poisoning”, why are there so many police officers in the hospital. She also tweeted a picture of police officers present in the hospital.

Это только маленькая часть полицейских в коридоре реанимации pic.twitter.com/EE4xfu79Xq — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) August 20, 2020

The 44-year-old politician has served several jail terms for organising anti-government protests and has strongly criticised the constitutional reforms introduced by President Vladimir Putin. The Russian President has introduced a package of constitutional reforms with giving himself an option to stay in power beyond term limits.

