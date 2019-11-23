Russia Records 24 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Last 24 Hours

The Russian side of the Russsian-Turkish alliance that is charged with monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has reported 24 cases of ceasefire violations in the last 24 hours.

Ceasefire violations

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, in the last 24 hours, the Russians have registered 24 breaches in the ceasefire while the Turkish side recorded 15 such violations. Of the 24 firing registered by the Russians, 13 were in Idlib, four in Aleppo, six in Latakia and one in Hama. According to reports, the Russian military has already held one humanitarian operation over the same period. They delivered around 1,000 sets of food to the residents of northern Hasakah.

Why is Syria at war...

Syria has been involved in an intense conflict between different organisations and groups ever since the violence began in 2011. The Syrian civil war started out as a conflict between Ba'athist Syrian Arab Republic led by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, along with domestic and foreign allies, and various domestic and foreign forces opposing both the Syrian government and each other in varying combinations. The conflict is part of a larger wave of the 2011 Arab Springs movement and was caused by the growing discontent with the Syrian Government.



As the conflict carried on, many foreign stakeholders made their way into the conflict and Syria became the groud for the next proxy war between the United States and Russia along with other nations like Turkey and Iran. Russia primarily supports the Syrian Arab Republic led by President Bashar al-Assad has been conducting airstrikes in Syria since 2015. The United States and its allies that have been present in Syria since 2014 have used the presence of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) or the Islamic State as a justifiable reason for being in Syria. They have conducted numerous airstrikes and military operations against ISIL and sometimes government and pro-government factions.

