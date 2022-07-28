Russia Says Its Space Station Will Replace ISS But Not Before 2028

Russia, which has recently caused a stir with its announcement of pulling out from the International Space Station (ISS) “after 2024”, has now declared that it will construct a new Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) but not before 2028. In an interview with a Russian space magazine, Vladimir Solovyov, the general designer for Russian manned systems and the general designer of RSC Energia said that the experts have proposed to build it in “two stages” and the first stage will start in 2028.

Solovyov said, “We propose to build it in two stages. If the decision on its construction is made before the end of the year, then the first stage will begin in 2028 with the launch of the Science Power Module by the Angara-A5M launch vehicle.”

“After the docking of the Node Module in 2028, it will be possible to send the first crew from Baikonur by a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle on a Soyuz-type spacecraft," he added.

Solovyov’s remarks came just a few hours after the new chief of Rosmocos, Yuri Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would withdraw from the ISS project in 2024. Borisov said, "Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made”. After being appointed to the position only in mid-July, the Russian space agency chief also added, “I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station” which would be the main “priority”.

In the remarks released by Kremlin, Putin replied to Borisov by saying, “Good”.

US calls Russia pullout from ISS 'unfortunate development'

Responding to the Rosmocos chief's announcement, the United States on Tuesday termed Russia’s decision to quit the International Space Station (ISS) as an “unfortunate development”. Russian space agency’s newly-appointed chief Yury Borisov had previously told President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would quit ISS “after 2024” as tensions with the US continue to increase. Following the announcement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington was taken by “surprise” by Russia’s public statement.

Price said, "It's an unfortunate development given the critical scientific work performed at the ISS, the valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years, and especially in light of our renewed agreement on space-flight cooperation."

"I understand that we were taken by surprise by the public statement," he told reporters.

Image: AP/Unsplash