Russia Says 'no Military Agreements' Signed With North Korea During Kim Jong Un's Visit

The Kremlin addressed concerns on Friday regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia this week, stating that no formal agreements had been signed between the two nations, neither in military matters nor any other areas. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no plans to sign formal agreements during Kim's visit, which included one-on-one talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his ongoing visit to Russia, Kim Jong Un inspected a Russian fighter jet factory, despite Western sanctions against the facility. This move has raised concerns among Washington and its allies, who fear that Kim's visit could potentially strengthen Russia's military presence in Ukraine and contribute to the enhancement of Pyongyang's missile program.

Putin commits to non-violation of agreements

In response to concerns surrounding Kim Jong Un's visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured reporters that Russia would not breach any agreements concerning North Korea. While Moscow has supported international sanctions on North Korea, it has also indicated its desire to deepen ties with Pyongyang.

Putin explained, "Korea is our neighbour, and we must, one way or another, build good neighborly relations with our neighbors... We discuss this, we discuss it openly, we never violate anything, and in this instance, we are not going to violate anything."

Pentagon warns against weapons supply

The Pentagon in the US expressed concerns about the possibility of North Korea supplying weapons to Russia, stating that such actions could prolong the conflict in Ukraine and make North Korea an accomplice in the killing of Ukrainian people. US Deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh stated that the US had not seen any formal agreement between the two countries but stated, "it's something that we're certainly monitoring and would expect."

Addressing the potential consequences of a North Korea-Russia weapons deal, Singh said, "Any country that supports Russia in its unprovoked war in Ukraine is, of course, going to not only prolong the conflict but is directly engaging in the killing of innocent Ukrainian civilians, officials, and those on the battlefield." The Pentagon urged North Korea not to pursue such a deal, highlighting the gravity of its implications.