Russia Says 'will Oppose Any Attempts By US' To Extend Arms Embargo On Iran

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations lashed out at the US for arguing that Washington is still a member of Iran nuclear deal of 2015 and could trigger a snapback on all UN sanctions on Tehran. Calling the claim “ridiculous”, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the reporters that the United States is not a member anymore and they have no right to trigger the sanctions on Iran.

The United States, Russia, China, Germany, Britain and France entered a deal agreeing to provide sanctions relief to Iran in lieu of preventing it from developing nuclear weapons. Later in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling it “the worst deal ever”.

The deal was enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution will still names the United States as a participant and the Trump administration is arguing on the technicality that Washington could still trigger a snapback. Snapback is basically a part of the dispute resolution process which could be initiated by a party to JCPOA if it feels that another party is not meeting its obligations, enabling the rapid re-imposition of existing sanctions.

The Russian diplomat reportedly warned that snapback will definitely be the end of the JCPOA and most intrusive inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will cease.

#Nebenzia: I do not see any reasons why #ArmsEmbargo should be imposed on #Iran. It expires on 19 October. It was temporary. Let’s call a spade a spade: it was not in fact even an embargo. It is the order where Iran is allowed to export/import armaments on the consent of #UNSC. pic.twitter.com/BhOFS07nmO — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) May 13, 2020

Read: Iran's Rouhani Says Trump's Exit From Nuclear Deal Was 'stupid Mistake'

'Policy precedent'

The US has been trying to get the Security Council to renew the arms embargo on Iran that is set to expire in October. During a press briefing, Brian Hook, Special Representative to Iran, said that the US can not let the arms embargo to expire, adding there is a lot of policy precedent to support renewing the embargo. In order to get the Security Council resolution adopted, the US would need nine votes in favour and no vetoes from permanent members including Russia and China.

Read: US Should Keep Congress Regularly Informed On Nuclear Talks With Saudi Arabia: GAO