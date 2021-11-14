Russia Starts Supplying S-400 Missile Systems To India, 'proceeding On Schedule': Official

Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India and the deliveries are going as planned, said the Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev. It is to mention that India and Russia had signed the deal for five S-400 regiments worth USD 5.43 billion in October 2018.

Now, while speaking to Sputnik ahead of Dubai Airshow, Shugaev said, “The supplies of the S-400 air defence system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule.”

Previously Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, the deputy CEO of the air and space defence concern Almaz-Antey, had informed that Indian military personnel training was already underway to operate the S-400. Dzirkaln did not reveal the number of people who underwent the training. However, he said that it was a “sufficient” number for the Indian armed forces to effectively operate our equipment.

Putin likely to visit India

Meanwhile, the latest development comes ahead of India-Russia bilateral summit next month. According to Republic sources, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will be visiting the nation in December and meeting PM Narendra Modi. The date of the visit could be on December 6, though it remains to be confirmed.

It is pertinent to mention here that this will be Putin's second foreign visit post-pandemic if it happens, reflecting the significance of the strategic partnership between the two nations. It is learnt that the two sides are going to firm up a number of agreements in the areas of defence, trade and investment, and science and technology at the summit. A framework for military-technical cooperation will be renewed for the next decade at the summit. Additionally, the topic of Afghanistan is also going to come up during the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)