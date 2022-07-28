Russia Stresses Need To Release Afghanistan's Assets 'illegally' Held By US

As the situation continues to remain grim in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, the Russian government has stressed the necessity to release the war-ravaged country's assets "illegally" held by the United States. Addressing a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesperson, Ivan Nechaev stated that Moscow has often emphasised the importance of releasing frozen assets of Afghanistan. "On our part, we again drew attention to the need to unlock the national assets of Afghanistan," he remarked, the TASS news agency reported. He was commenting on the outcome of the international conference on Afghanistan held in Tashkent on July 26.

The Russian diplomat further claimed that attempts by the international community to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan are being hampered owing to the "illegal seizure" of funds by the United States and "European minions." US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West stated that Washington is prepared to ensure all necessary support for the people of Afghanistan. Speaking at the Tashkent conference, he outlined that it is in the interest of the entire world to make efforts towards the economic stabilization of Afghanistan.

US Special Envoy for Afghan calls for an inclusive government

"No foreign country should handpick leaders or impose a process on Afghans, but the United States stands ready to join partners in supporting dialogue among Afghans regarding a brighter and more inclusive future for their children," he added, as per ANI. According to reports, delegations from more than 20 nations attended a two-day conference on Afghanistan organised by Uzbekistan. According to Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Afghan women's and human rights, an inclusive government is the only option which has the potential to improve the situation in the country." At the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan, @US4AfghanPeace & I stressed that security, economic stability & peace cannot be achieved without upholding the rights of women, ending abuses against all ethnic & religious communities & fostering an inclusive political process [sic]," she wrote on Twitter.

India continuously provided humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

It is pertinent to mention here that India has continuously provided humanitarian assistance, including life-saving medicines to Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. Afghanistan's condition further deteriorated after the Taliban seized power from the democratic Ashraf Ghani-led government on August 15, 2021, resulting in the total collapse of the system. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people.

