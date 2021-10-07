Russia Takes U-turn, Set To Host Taliban For International Dialogue On Oct 20: Reports

In an unprecedented development, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, on October 7 hinted at Kremlin's intentions to invite the Taliban to partake in international dialogues on Afghanistan. The Kabulov informed that a round of talks would be held in Moscow on October 20. Notably, Russia's call for exchanges, after Pakistan and China, marks one of the three foreign communications ever made to the Taliban cabinet to send across its representatives to indulge in the development of Afghanistan.

Russia to host Taliban representatives in Moscow

While Kremlin's representative could not provide further details on the scheduled conclave, experts comment that Russia fears the potential infiltration of hardline extremist militants in former Soviet states, Central Asia and the potential to fall out across wider regions. Especially, amid growing border disputes between Tajikstan and Afghanistan, Russia fears its southern defensive buffer would be disrupted subsequent to the Taliban takeover. However, on Thursday, Putin and the Tajik President, Emomali Rakhmon, telephonically discussed security tensions along the borders and developments in Afghanistan.

'Global recognition of Taliban currently “not on the table”: Russia on September 25

Overturning Russia's stand as on September 25, Putin-led administration has invited over the Taliban in absolute disregard of the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He had said that the global recognition of the Taliban is currently “not on the table”. While speaking at the UNGA session, Lavrov had said, “​​The question of international recognition of the Taliban at the present juncture is not on the table.”

The Russian minister had said that Moscow was in contact with the Taliban and that it is extremely important that the insurgents fulfil their promises. Lavrov also added that Russia, China, Pakistan and the US are working together to ensure that the Taliban keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading.

Lavrov said the Taliban's interim government does not reflect “the whole gamut of Afghan society - ethnoreligious and political forces - so we are engaging in contacts. They are ongoing.”

Lavrov’s UNGA statement comes after he previously stated that no country is in hurry to officially recognise the interim government formed by the Taliban in Afghanistan and on the other hand, the Putin-led administration has invited the Taliban.