Russia Tests Kalibr Cruise Missiles In Sea Of Japan, Tokyo To Launch 'vigilant Monitoring'

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has test-fired Kalibr cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan, which is the latest of high profile military exercises in the region. The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that two navy submarines had test-fired Kalibr cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan. Therefore, the announcement has mounted deep concerns in Japan as the Japanese administration announced on Friday that “we will continue to collect information and conduct vigilant monitoring with a sense of concern.”

As per the reports of Japan Times, the Defence Minister of Japan, Nobuo Kishi said that the Russian military activities in the neighbourhood of his country have tended to increase in recent years, including the deployment of cutting-edge equipment and training exercises. He further said that with a sense of concern, Tokyo will continue to gather data and perform vigilant surveillance.

'Russia is boosting the number of sea-launched cruise missile Kalibr-equipped vessels'

Kishi further said that as part of its attempts to modernise its conventional forces, Russia is boosting the number of sea-launched cruise missile Kalibr-equipped vessels, adding that the two submarines are thought to have launched the missiles that had been deployed to the Far East since last November. He further said that it is thought that the Russian Navy seeks to demonstrate the modernisation of its naval force both locally and globally, especially in the current conditions, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

🇷🇺 Подводные лодки Тихоокеанского флота провели пуски крылатых ракет «Калибр» по кораблям условного противника ➡ https://t.co/GyD7Lo5VdX pic.twitter.com/ugF64dgEoK — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 14, 2022

In recent weeks, Russian military action has increased in the area, notably on nearby disputed islands known in Japan as the Northern Territories. Tokyo protested manoeuvres on the islands involving 3,000 troops on March 28 through diplomatic channels, according to Japan Times. The Japanese Defence Ministry stated that the Russian military has used manoeuvres in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk to demonstrate its sophisticated armament and capabilities to operate in both the European and Asian areas at the same time.

Relations between Japan and Russia have hit new lows

The Russian missile test occurred one day after the United States' 7th Fleet announced that it conducted joint naval drills with the Maritime Self-Defense Force of Japan in the same waterway. In the meanwhile, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, relations between Japan and Russia have hit new lows. Japan has imposed severe sanctions on Moscow, including a ban on Russian coal imports.

Image: @mod_russia/Twitter/ AP