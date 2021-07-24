Russia To Send 160 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Syria, Will Sign 10 Deals Next Week

Russian Federation plans to airlift over 160 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria and sign 10 agreements with the Bashar al-Assad administration within the next seven days, the country's Defence Ministry announced. Moscow, which actively participated in the Syrian civil war, has not only political but also economical interests in the war-torn middle eastern country. On Saturday, Sputnik reported that the deal would be inked on the sidelines of an upcoming forum between Syrian and Russian interdepartmental groups on refugee repatriation and peace restoration which is scheduled for July 26.

In a statement, the ministry asserted that the humanitarian supplies would aid at least seven cities and localities and would also encompass refugee camps, educational and medical organizations, according to the statements. As a part of the aid, Russia would distribute 160 tonnes of food, medicines, and goods amongst Syria’s “population in need.” In addendum, the Russian delegation encompassing military staff and officials from at least 30 federal agencies will also ink MoUs and pacts with Syria. These 10 deals would focus on issues of legislation, cybersecurity, customs union, trade, and economic cooperation and enlightenment, as per the Russian Defence Ministry.

"Within the scope of the forum, from July 24-29, 230 people on the Russian interdepartmental delegation will pay a business visit to the Syrian Arab Republic; over 160 tons of food, medicines, goods, equipment and freight will be delivered from Russia to Syria by the Russian Aerospace Forces as humanitarian aid for the population in need," the ministry said in a statement. The humanitarian deliveries will be sent to seven Syrian cities and localities, including temporary refugee centers, educational and medical organizations, according to the statement.

Syrian civil war

President Bashar Al-Assad triggered a bloody civil war in 2011 after he tried to suppress opposition to his authoritarian rule, which now extends to 21 years. While armed fighting has now ended, government and militias continue to engage in a war of nerves and occasional assaults. With the coronavirus contagion wreaking havoc, the Syrian economy has plunged manifold with roughly 80 per cent of the population living under the poverty line.

Image: AP

(WIth Agency Inputs)