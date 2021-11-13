Russia To Take Asymmetric Retaliatory Steps To Any 'unfriendly' Western Actions: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, 12 November, pledged that Moscow will take asymmetric retaliatory steps in response to any “unfriendly” actions by Western countries. According to Sputnik, Lavrov remarks came after negotiations between foreign and defence ministers of Russia and France that took place in Paris on Friday in a “2+2” format. Speaking to reporters, the Russian foreign minister affirmed Moscow’s intention to continue to show an “exceptionally restrained approach, not to create problems artificially”.

However, Lavrov also went on to say that Russia will, of course, react to the unfriendly steps that the West is taking, adding that Moscow “will act in a reciprocal manner, and if necessary, also asymmetrically".

Further, Lavrov revealed that during the 2+2 meeting, the leaders from the two countries discussed issues related to strategic stability, particularly the challenges posed by the US’ exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IRNFT) and Open Skies Treaty. While referring to NATO’s recent naval build-up in the Black Sea, he even noted that the alliance has been acting “aggressively” towards Russia lately. It is to mention that previously as well Lavrov had said that NATO maritime drills in the Black Sea are linked to Washington's goal of containing Moscow.

Deteriorating US-Russia relations

Speaking at a press briefing earlier this month, the Russian FM had said that the US and its allies desire to follow Russia's containment policy. This is a major violation of the Russia-NATO Founding Act. He went on to say that Russia is prepared for any provocation in relations caused by NATO's actions in the region.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also emphasised the need to strengthen the country’s air defences amid a spike in US-led NATO’s military activities near its border. "Even now, a US warship has entered the Black Sea, and we can see it in binoculars or crosshairs of our defence systems,” Putin was quoted as saying by ABC News. His comments came in reference to USS Porters, which sailed through the Black Sea earlier this month. This comes as Washington-Moscow ties hit rock bottom with the US threatening to shut down its embassy in Moscow.

(Image: AP)