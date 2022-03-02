Russia-Ukraine War: Japan Temporarily Moves Embassy Operations From Kyiv To Lviv

In the aftermath of the mounting tensions in Ukraine, Japan on Wednesday closed its embassy in Kyiv. Japanese news agency Kyodo News cited Japan's Foreign Ministry as saying that the embassy has been temporarily shut down and operations were now shifted to the liaison office in Lviv. The ministry added that the liaison office will continue providing support to Japanese nationals in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Meanwhile, the Government of Japan has also announced several measures against Russia and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Japan’s response to the situation in Ukraine as of March 1#StandWithUkraine #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/4aM2DmVoXv — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 1, 2022

Before Japan, France had decided to relocate its embassy from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. According to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Embassy in Kyiv was being relocated to the western city of Lviv. However, the French ambassador will stay in the war-torn nation.

Japan's decision to close the embassy on Wednesday was taken after Russia’s military said it would strike Ukrainian communications and intelligence sites in Kyiv, warning residents near them to leave.

Russian troops attack Kyiv

An explosion was witnessed in the capital city of Kyiv on Tuesday. The visuals of the explosion were also caught on camera, showing a cruise missile moving towards the TV tower in Dorogozhychi at full speed and striking the building, with a massive explosion and a deafening sound. Thereafter, thick clouds of black smoke were seen emerging from the explosion site amid air raid sirens resounding, reminding residents to head to the nearest shelter.

The explosion was recorded minutes after Russia had told the residents of the Ukrainian capital living near intelligence infrastructure to evacuate. The Ministry of Defence of Russia is planning strikes on Ukrainian Intel, Military Relay Facilities in Kyiv, as per the state-owned media.

Russia-Ukraine war: Updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin's office has sent notice to Twitter to block Echo of Moscow, a Russian radio network. Responding to the same, the network said, "We do not agree with this decision and will continue to work for you!"

US oil company Exxon Mobil has announced the end of operations in Russia. The company also stopped investing in Russian projects, including large enterprises in Sakhalin.