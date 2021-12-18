Russia Wary Of China's Growth In Central Asia Despite Good Ties Says Top Political Analyst

Amid growing geopolitical developments in Central Asia, Russia views China's growing economic and political penetration in the resource-rich Central Asia with "great unease and usually at its own expense", as per a political analyst. Even as the Sino-Russian relations are "invariably good", they may "find many convergences" said Valerio Fabbri, writing in Moscow-based think tank-Russian International Affairs Council. He remarked that their bilateral ties are pragmatic rather than ideological.

According to Fabbri, Moscow is concerned about Beijing's efforts to deepen its influence in Central Asia. In his article, he has also mentioned that both countries are keen to ensure that the Central Asian region does not get transformed into a zone of civil unrest, mainly due to radical Islamist forces like the Islamic State.

"The two countries consider bilateral cooperation as a key factor in "changing the global picture" and promoting their goals in the international arena. In coordinating their approaches at the international fora, the two countries are keen to ensure that the Central Asian region does not get transformed into a zone of civil unrest or serve as a platform for radical Islamist forces, primarily ISIS. However, there is increasing concern within Russia over China's efforts to deepen its influence in Central Asia," Fabbri said.

"China is cutting into Russia's military hold in the region"

In his article, the political analyst has also stated that Russia's investments in the Central Asian region have been lacking due to its economic woes and sanctions imposed by the West. He added that on the other hand, Beijing has cemented its economic strength in the region by becoming the region's largest investor as well as the biggest trade partner. According to Fabbri, even as relations between the two countries are good, it is just a framework for dialogue, still far from a strategic alliance.

"Russia views China's growing economic and political penetration in the resource-rich Central Asia with great unease and usually at its own expense. Meanwhile, China has strengthened its economic clout in the region by becoming the region's largest investor as well as a biggest trade partner. Due to its sufficient financial resources, China also provides a wide range of areas for cooperation. Besides the economic frontiers, China is also cutting into Russia's military hold in the region," Fabbri said "However, despite the relationship is being hailed as a 'model of coordination between countries in the 21st century, both countries are wary of each other and well aware that the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, signed in 2001 and renewed this year, is just a framework for dialogue, quite far from framing a strategic alliance," Fabbri added

