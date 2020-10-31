Russia Will Render Yerevan 'assistance' If Clashes Take Place On Armenian Territory

Russia, on October 31 said that it would provide “necessary assistance” to Yerevan in case, the fighting reaches the Armenian territory. The announcement comes after Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging for immediate help. Although Moscow’s intervention would benefit the Armenian side, many experts have warned that Caucuses conflict is gradually turning into a regional war with Turkey and Russia backing warring parties.

"Russia will render Yerevan all necessary assistance if clashes take place directly on the territory of Armenia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Later, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russian foreign ministry Zakharova said in televised remarks that "concrete formats" of assistance to Armenia would be discussed. Although Russia has agreed to aid Armenia, it has still called on the warring sides to immediately cease fire, de-escalate tensions and begin "substantive" talks.

Read: UN Defeats Russia Resolution Promoting Women At Peace Tables

Read: Russia Says 'won't Deploy Peacekeeping Forces Until Both Armenia And Azerbaijan Agree'

Armenian PM urges help

On October 31, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had officially sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging him to begin “urgent” consultations on the “type and scale” of assistance Moscow can provide to the Armenian Republic. As per the statement published by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, Pashinyan in his letter has not only detailed the situation in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, but also listed the challenges caused by the Azerbaijani-Turkish military alliance. His desperate attempt at getting Russian support comes after the failure of a third, US-brokered, treaty with Azerbaijan.

As per the statement, Armenian PM asked Putin to “launch immediate consultations to define the type and the scale of assistance which the Russian Federation can provide to the Republic of Armenia for ensuring its security, based on the allied relations between Armenia and Russia and the Article 2 of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of August 29, 1997.”

More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported dead since the fighting began earlier on September 27, but the actual death toll is believed to be substantially higher with Putin claiming it be over 50,000.

Read: Armenia PM Asks Russia's Putin To 'launch Immediate Consultations' On Providing Security

Read: UN Defeats Russia's Resolution Demanding Equal Participation Of Women At Peace Tables

Russia will render Yerevan 'assistance' if clashes take place directly on the territory of Armenia