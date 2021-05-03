Russia Willing To Discuss Stability Issues With Hegemony Counterpart- US

Russia has been noticing signals from the United States indicating Washington's readiness to discuss the issues of strategic stability and is ready for a dialogue, but will press its missile defense concerns, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik,

"We are not aware from what angle (US President) Joe Biden's administration will address various aspects of arms control, including the anti-missile issues. At the same time, we are registering signals from Washington [showing] an intention to discuss the issues of strategic stability with us." She added, "However, we will not agree to anything without our interests and concerns being taken into account in return. If we manage to jointly arrive at a balance of interest then we can talk about agreements."

The spokesperson did mention that Moscow was prepared to have a substantive dialogue on the matter. Diplomat did not hesitate to inculpate the US of pursuing absolute military dominance and counting on Russia's nuclear deterrent getting weaker. The diplomat further explained,

"The US has adopted the goal of reaching absolute dominance in the military areas and counts devaluation of Russia's nuclear deterrence potential, (combined) with a focus on creation of a global missile defense system."

She also stated that the US was boosting its military capacities in space and create means for a rapid and high-precision non-nuclear strike.

This surfaced a week after the US Department of Defense was reported to have plans to allocate almost USD18 billion to develop, manufacture and maintain new intercepts against missiles from North Korea and Iran, which will become the first major defense procurement initiate in the Biden administration. Department has planned to install 31 such interceptors at bases in Alaska.

