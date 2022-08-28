Russian Accuses US Of Making 'diplomatic' Efforts To Ignite Tensions Across World

The Russian Foreign Ministry alleged that US diplomats are making all-out efforts to ignite tensions all across the world. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel's recent comments over China. She claimed that the American diplomat has made it clear what the US envoys have been working on and also the "essence of the directives" they have been receiving from the US Department of State.

Zakharova's comments came days after Emanuel stated that the US is collaborating with Japan and other like-minded nations to counter China's attempts to use its economic clout to compel political change across the world. "This has to do with blatant political motivation and ideologization for what used to be pure exchange relationships. The goal is to damage its (US') satellites’ economic contacts with China as much as possible," Zakharova wrote on Telegram, TASS reported. She further stated that such "commercial diplomacy" involves intimidation and threats.

US aims to destabilise peace across the world: Russia

"Emanuel proudly declared that the Japanese are ready to pay more to avoid sanctions and instability," Zakharova said. She condemned this as "coercion" for luring billions of dollars worth of Japanese investment into US key research, technology, and production initiatives. According to her, the essence of US "diplomacy" has been reduced to escalating tensions globally, endorsing the US as a stabilising force, and releasing critical resources and technologies from their satellites. Notably, Russia has taken China's side ever since tensions have been growing between Beijing and Washington following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on August 2.

Russia-US ties severed since the onset of war in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in the US claimed that Washington's efforts to escalate its hybrid conflict with Moscow in the context of the Ukrainian crisis run the risk of unforeseen escalation and a direct military confrontation between nuclear-armed nations. Notably, the relations between Russia and the US have deteriorated since the former launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24. This prompted the US and its allies to impose numerous sanctions on Russia. Thus, Moscow has also accused the US of persistently acting without taking the security and interests of other nations into consideration, which raises the possibility of nuclear risks.

