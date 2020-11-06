Russian, Belarusian PM Discuss Progress And Plans For Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Production

Russia and Belarus, on November 5, discussed the ongoing clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Belarusian government informed. Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko held a telephone conversation to discuss topical issues of trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics spheres. The two leaders additionally also discussed the progress of clinal trials and preparations for the vaccine production in Belarus.

The statement by the Belarusian government read, “The parties (Russia and Belarus) discussed topical issues of cooperation in trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics spheres. In addition, they exchanged information on the progress of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and preparations for its production in the Republic of Belarus”.

On Wednesday, the press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had announced that the Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed for Lukashenko’s proposal to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 in Belarus, with the use of Russian technology.

Back in August, Russia had become the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V. The vaccine is developed by the Gamaleya research institute. The Sputnik V vaccine was administered to volunteers in Belarus in October, as part of ongoing trails.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

In a separate development earlier, Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko has informed that one in seven volunteers who have received a dose of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine have complained of side effects; including weakness, fever and muscle pain. He told a Russian daily that more than 300 people have already received the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the three-phase trial, adding that 14 per cent have complained about their health. According to the minister, the side effects are predicted and usually disappear after a day or a maximum day and a half.

Meanwhile, the results of Phase 1 and 2 trials of the Russain vaccine show no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100 per cent of participants, according to the report published in The Lancet medical journal. The final clinical trials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are currently ongoing. As per reports, more than 55,000 people have applied to take part in post-registration trials, following the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers that are currently underway. The first results of the trials are expected to be published in November 2020.

