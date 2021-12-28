Russian Defence Ministry Claims NATO Preparing For Large-scale Armed Conflict With Moscow

The buildup of Western alliance missile systems, troops, vessels, and aircraft along Russia's borders, as well as NATO's decades-long eastward expansion, have alarmed Moscow, Sputnik reported. According to Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, NATO is preparing for a large-scale armed conflict with Russia, in violation of the Rome Declaration of 2002.

On December 27, at a diplomatic briefing in Moscow for 105 foreign military attaches, including officials from 14 NATO nations, according to Sputnik, Fomin said, "The bloc's military construction has been completely reorientated toward preparing for a large-scale, high-intensity armed conflict with Russia."

This month, the Russian Foreign Ministry explicitly stated that Ukraine is a "red line" for Moscow that NATO should avoid crossing. In recent coalition doctrinal texts, Russia is designated without any subtlety as the principal source of challenges to alliance security, according to Fomin. Moreover, Fomin stated that NATO conducts 30 major drills featuring scenarios for military operations against Russia each year.

"Within the framework of combat training activities, special attention is paid to the creation of strike groups near the borders of our country. In May and June of this year, (the bloc) held a series of drills known as Defender Europe-21, which involved the transfer of up to 40,000 troops from the United States and Western Europe toward the alliance's 'eastern flank," he added, according to Sputnik.

'Over 13,000 foreign troops permanently stationed on NATO's Eastern European members' soil'

Fomin further stated that over 13,000 foreign troops are permanently stationed on NATO's Eastern European members' soil, with these forces armed with over 600 tanks and armoured vehicles, dozens of heavy artillery, and at least 30 planes and helicopters. NATO reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea increased by 60% between 2020 and 2021, according to the deputy defence minister, with US strategic bombers flying as near as 15 kilometres off the coast of Crimea 92 times this year, compared to 78 times in 2020.

According to Fomin, the alliance has performed 15 drills in the Black Sea, compared to eight in 2020. Furthermore, Fomin stated that the alliance conducted over 1,200 aircraft sorties, over 50 naval surveillance missions, and over 20 operational and combat training activities in the Baltic region, some of which included neutral states Sweden and Finland.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP