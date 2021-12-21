Russian Diplomat Gavrilov Claims Western Partners Won't Succeed In Isolating Moscow

Amid escalating border tensions with Ukraine, a Russian diplomat stated that Western partners will not be able to isolate Russia. Speaking at YouTube's SolovyovLive show, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, stated that it's the West who is planning to isolate Russia, not the vice-versa. However, they would not succeed in their intention, he added as reported by ANI. Gavrilov further stated that the support of China for Russia's security guarantees is absolutely genuine. "I believe China's viewpoint is critical. It is being heard by the US as well as in NATO countries. China is our ally, and its support in this area is undeniable," the diplomat added.

Earlier on Friday, December 17, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented a draft proposal on security assurances between Russia and the United States, as well as to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries in Europe. The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe. Among several other terms, it also calls to prohibit the United States and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. According to China's foreign ministry, Russia's proposals to NATO and the US on security guarantees will help to strengthen mutual trust and lessen the chance of confrontations.

Russia responds to West with constructive advice on restoring stability: Foreign Ministry

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow responds to the West with constructive recommendations on restoring stability and security despite efforts by the US and NATO to escalate tensions. Despite the West's efforts to isolate Russia, the country has demonstrated its ability to engage in talks with its allies based on mutual respect in a variety of domains, Zakharova remarked. "We often emphasise the fact that our foreign policy is actually multifaceted. Taking the current scenario into account, we portray ourselves as a nation capable of establishing an equal conversation based on mutual respect," she told Channel One as reported by Tass news agency.

Russia deployed around 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border: US

It is pertinent to mention here that the security concerns have become a vital issue in the context of escalating tensions around Ukraine, with reports claiming that Russia has placed troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. According to US intelligence officials, Russia has pushed around 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border and is preparing for an attack early next year. However, Moscow denies any intention of attacking Ukraine and dismisses Western concerns as a "propaganda campaign."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@@armscontrol_rus