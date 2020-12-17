Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Dismisses Navalny Poisoning Allegations As 'Western' Ploy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday dismissed media reports alleging the Kremlin's role in orchestrating multiple fatal attempts on the life of Putin critic Alexei Navalny. Lavrov said Moscow was "used to" Western countries accusing Russia. He called the media reports "amusing" and said Russia's Western partners with devoid of "any ethical norms and any skills of normal diplomatic work".

The top Russian diplomat's comments come following the publication of a damaging investigative report earlier this week. According to a report published by Bellingcat, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) began shadowing Navalny in 2017 after he announced his intention to run for the president's office against President Vladimir Putin.

Shadowing operation

FSB is accused of trying to poison Navalny on his personal trip to Kaliningrad with his wife Yulia in July. As per reports, the Russian operatives then followed him to Novosibirsk in Siberia and then to Omsk, where he was eventually poisoned.

"The case is solved. I know all of those who tried to kill me," Navalny wrote in his blog shortly after the report was made public. As per reports, his team was able to verify the findings, and once again accused Putin of calling the shots. Neither the FSB nor the Kremlin has commented on the report so far.

'Genuine terrorist attack'

Navalny, in the meantime, has been appearing for interviews in the media and issuing scathing attacks on Putin. In an interview with CNN on December 15, Navalny said that he is "totally sure that Putin was aware" of the shadowing operation. He said that the operation of such skill cannot exist without a ruling from the FSB chief who, he added, would never dare it without the direct order of Putin. In an earlier radio interview, the Russian leader had called it a "genuine terrorist attack" and had reiterated his promise of returning to Moscow as soon as the German doctors declare him fit enough to travel.

Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of the Russian President, fell sick under mysterious circumstances on a flight back to Moscow from Omsk on August 20. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city after the plane made an emergency landing. Navalny was put into an artificial coma and was moved to Germany after much debate over his transfer. German doctors later confirmed that Navalny was poisoned with the lethal chemical agent Novichok and that traces of the former Soviet-era chemical weapon was found in his blood.

