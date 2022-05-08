Russian MoD Outlines Key Aviation Display On Victory Day; 77 Aircraft To Be Showcased

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday outlined the highlights of the military aircraft that will be showcased on its Victory Day parade on May 9. As many as "77 planes and helicopters" will fly past the Moscow Red Square to mark the number of years since the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany in World War II. In the wake of the ongoing Russian onslaught in Ukraine, the aviation parade will also display MiG-29SMT fighters in the form of the letter 'Z' to support Russian forces executing the "military operation" in its ex-Soviet neighbour.

"For the first time, eight MiG-29SMT fighter jets will fly past the Red Square in the form of letter 'Z' in support of the Russian military personnel participating in a special military operation in Ukraine," the Russian MoD said, as quoted by CNN.

Highlights of aviation parade: Russian MoD

According to a statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry, the aviation parade will witness Strategic Missile carriers Tu-95MS, the TU-160 'White Swan' paired with an Il-78 air tanker. Apart from this, notable warfighter jets are MiG-29, Su-35S, and MiG-31 fighters, CNN reported. Moreover, Russian Forces will put up the latest fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft and long-range Tu-22M3 bombers on show. Last but not the least, the ministry said, there will be Il-80 airborne command post, Ka-52, Mi-28-N, and Mi-8 helicopters. Also, a rarely-seen Il-80 Doomsday plane that is capable of withstanding a nuclear attack. The global largest transport helicopter Mi-26 will also be showcased in the parade on May 9.

[Russian warplanes fly over Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2022. Image: AP]

Russia holds final dress rehearsal ahead of Victory Day parade

On May 7, Russian troops held their final dress rehearsal ahead of the annual Victory Day parade in the country. Russia will commemorate the 77th anniversary of what it calls the Great Patriotic War. Thousands of soldiers will march across Moscow's Red Square on May 9 (Monday) and will be followed by a display of artillery and armaments. The parade will take place in the third month of Moscow's "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine. According to reports by the Ukraine-based Center for Defence Strategies, Russia will force at least 500 Ukrainian prisoners to walk Moscow’s road. The said parade has remained an event of power display for Russian President Vladimir Putin in his two decades in power.

[A Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missile rolls in Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2022. Image: AP]

Meanwhile, the patriotic fervour for the sacred holiday is expected to be higher than ever after Moscow accused the West of 'Russophobia.' No foreign leaders have been invited to grace the Russian patriotic event in the wake of global condemnation and recent feud with Israel, however, Kremlin denied the reports saying that invites were avoided since it is “not a jubilee year.”

(Image: AP)