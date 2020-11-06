Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny's Offices Raided In Moscow, Watch

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critic and main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny has released the video of security forces raiding the offices of his Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow on November 5. While Navalny is still recovering in Germany from the alleged poisoning by the Russian government, he wrote on Twitter as the caption of the video, “On an assignment from Vladimir Putin's bunker, masked men are trying to retrieve our office disco ball.”

Putin critic’s associates have even related the raid to a court ruling that sided with the foundation to pay damages to a school catering company reportedly linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, an individual having ties to the Russian President. As per reports, state bailiffs have said that a criminal investigation has also been opened against the group’s director, Ivan Zhdanov. Just last month, a Russian court had ordered Navalny's foundation and Lyubov Sobol, to each pay 29 million roubles for defaming the Moscow Schoolchild catering company.

Уникальные кадры. Выполняя поручение, полученное из бункера Владимира Путина, люди в масках пытаются изъять наш офисный диско-шар pic.twitter.com/Cq4CBXGNqT — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) November 5, 2020

Read - Moscow Office Of Navalny's Organization Searched During Raid

Read - Putin Says He Allowed Foe Navalny To Get Treatment Abroad

EU sanctions 6 Russian officials

The European Union (EU) has sanctioned six Russian officials and one organisation over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent. “The adopted restrictive measures consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for individuals, and an asset freeze for the entity," the EU said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the UK joined France and Germany in threatening sanctions against Russia for the alleged poisoning of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement on October 7 that the evidence of Russian opposition leader being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent developed by Russia was now “undeniable” and that the UK backs German and French partners in their response. Raab also added that despite having “clear case to answer”, the Russian authorities are continuing to make “no credible attempt” in investigating the attack.

In a joint statement, France and Germany's foreign ministries said that “No credible explanation has yet been provided by Russia” and therefore, the sanctions will be targetting the responsible officials for “crime and violation” of international standards. It also said, “We consider in this context that there is no other plausible explanation for the poisoning of Mr. Navalny than a Russian responsibility and implication.”

Read - Russia Condemns EU Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning

Read - EU Imposes Sanctions On 6 Russians Over Navalny Poisoning