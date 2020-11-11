Russian Peacekeepers Deployed In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Zone: Military

Russian peacekeepers have been deployed along the Nagorno-Karabakh region to uphold the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the military said on Wednesday, November 11. The deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region is in accordance with the Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement signed between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan a day before.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will remain in their current positions. A peacekeeping force of the Russian Federation will be deployed on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the corridor connecting it to the Republic of Armenia," Russian President Vladimir Putin had said in a statement after the signing of the agreement.

Ceasefire agreements reached

Around 414 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed into the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor and have prior experience in performing tasks to support and protect humanitarian operations in Syria. Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, in a briefing informed that 16 observation posts have been set up to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and military operations.

According to Kremlin, the warring sides will exchange prisoners of war, detainees, and dead bodies as part of the agreements. The United Nations Commissioner for Refugee will oversee the return of displaced people to Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent regions. The fight between Azerbaijan and Armenia had started on September 27 following skirmishes along the border since July this year. The fight lasted for nearly a month despite the international community repeatedly calling for a ceasefire.

(Image Credit: AP)

