Russia PM Mikhail Mishustin Diagnosed With Coronavirus; Leader Under Self-isolation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, a Russian news agency reported late Thursday. Mishustin, who was appointed PM in January as part of a major reshuffle in Russia's power structure, has played a leading role in Russia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This makes Mikhail Mishustin, the second national leader to be diagnosed with COVID-19, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Under self-isolation

According to Russian media reports, PM Mishustin has informed of his diagnosis to President Vladimir Putin and is now self-isolation and has temporarily stepped back from his work as prime minister. He nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov to take over as acting prime minister.

Russia cases over 1 lakh

The news of PM's illness comes in the wake of coronavirus infections surpassing the one lakh mark in Russia in a record one-day surge. Over a thousand people are also reported dead. According to a report by the Proekt investigative outlet published earlier this week, cabinet members and staffers who have direct contact with Mishustin are regularly tested for COVID-19. Other staffers are required to wear face masks.

President Vladimir Putin has extended the ongoing lockdown across the country until mid-May to contain the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Putin has declared May 6 to May 8, 2020, as non-working days with full pay, and also instructed the top officials to extend the COVID-19 measures until May 11 for the safety of the population.

On Wednesday, PM Mikhail Mishustin had said that it is not possible to give an exact date as to when the COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in the country. While chairing a meet of the government’s coordinating council via a video link for combating the spread of coronavirus, the Russian leader that it can also not predict the date for reopening of borders among lifting of other restrictions.

