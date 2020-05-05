Russian President Putin Honours Kim Jong Un With Commemorative WWII Medal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has honoured North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a commemorative World War II medal to mark the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said on May 5 that the medal was awarded to Kim for the role he played in safeguarding the memories of Soviet soldiers who died in the territory of North Korea. According to the statement, it was Russian ambassador in North Korea, Alexander Matsegora who presented the award to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon on May 5.

Both Russian and North Korean officials met with face masks on amid coronavirus outbreak even though Pyongyang has not reported a single case of COVID-19 disease. Last year, Kim was invited to Russia on May 9 to attend the military parade in Moscow for the 75th anniversary. However, the Russian President then announced the decision to postpone the ceremonies indefinitely in the wake of the global health crisis.

Kim's public appearance after 20 days

The Russian government's honour for Kim came when his sudden public disappearance recently had fueled conflicting media reports about his health being in grave danger. Even though North Korean leader put an end to all speculations over health being in severe after an operation by attending an event, South Korea has said that its assessment is that Kim never underwent the surgery. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s public appearance was broadcasted by media after nearly being absent for 20 days leading to intense speculation about his health. On May 1, Kim was spotted smiling and walking around the factory facilities at a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang.

A local South Korean media outlet had cited an unnamed senior official at the Blue House saying that despite the conflicting media reports about Kim based on “difference to his walk”, the officials in South Korea “have reasons to believe that there was no surgery”. However, the unidentified official further added, “but cannot disclose such details”. Speculations over the condition of Kim’s health and his sudden lack of public appearances grew intense when an American media cited US intelligence monitoring North Korea to claim that Kim was in “grave danger” after cardiovascular surgery. However, hours after that report sent shock waves, two government sources of international media outlet from South Korea said on April 21 that he was "not gravely ill".

