Russian President Putin Ends Self-isolation Expedition In Siberia; Kremlin Releases Photos

After his closest circle was infected with COVID-19, new photographs of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wilds of Siberia, where he was in self-isolation, have surfaced. Putin was photographed catching fish in a river, roaming through lush meadows and conversing with his customary holiday companion, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to the Kremlin.

The action-packed pictures of the president hunting bears and fishing are thought to have been released two and a half weeks after they were shot. Because of a COVID-19 "outbreak" in his entourage, Putin is reported to be "self-isolating."

Putin is pictured on a 72-hour camping expedition in the taiga with the Defence Minister, which is thought to be in Khakassia's Sayano-Shushensky Nature Reserve. Shoigu is seen pointing to a bear's lair where the beast was sleeping, as per the reports of The Sun. Putin can also be seen operating an off-road vehicle, steering a boat on a Siberian river, fishing pike and hiking in the highlands.

The Kremlin leader was nearly knocked over

As he drove past galloping red deers, the Kremlin leader said he was nearly knocked over. He said that he has never seen anything like that and remarked that he escaped a hit from the deer. The inside of Putin's tent was also seen, complete with a modest camping bed, according to The Sun. Putin was also seen sitting next to a campfire despite the fact that he is accused of restricting gas supplies to Europe this winter.

Putin's trip to Siberia happened earlier this month

His trip to Siberia happened earlier this month, but the first footage from it was released on Sunday, as per the Sun. It comes after the Kremlin proclaimed a parliamentary election as free and fair but Communists flocked to the streets this weekend to accuse massive vote manipulation.

According to independent election expert Sergei Shpilkin, 14 million votes were fraudulently added to the pro-Putin United Russia vote bank. Putin is supposedly self-isolating due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in his entourage.

Image: en.kremlin.ru