Russian President Vladimir Putin Named Most Handsome Man In The Country

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been named the country’s hottest person again, according to a survey conducted by Superjob.ru. The Moscow Times on Saturday reported that 18% men and 17% women have voted for Putin as Russia’s most handsome man. The 68-year-old politician has received more votes than athletes and celebrities despite a dip of one percent from the previous year.

Putin's popularity remains constant

The Moscow Times reported that Superjob.ru conducted an in-person survey across 300 Russian cities from March 22 to April 1, where they polled 1,000 Russian men and 1,000 Russian women. Participants were reportedly given a questionnaire to choose Russia’s most handsome man. As per the report, 19% of Russian men surveyed for the poll voted themselves as the country’s most handsome man, while 18% of women said there are no handsome men in Russia. But that in no way affected Putin's popularity, who once again managed to get the title of the country's hottest man.

According to the report, Putin was the only person on the survey who secured votes in double-digits. The closest to Putin, actors Dmitry Nagiyev, Danila Kozlovsky, and Konstantin Khabensky, all received a positive response from less than three percent of participants. Putin's office regularly posts pictures of the president riding the horse in the mountains of Russia, swimming in ice-cold water, playing hockey, etc.

The poll results were published a day after the Russian parliament’s upper house approved a bill allowing Putin to run for two more terms. The bill was earlier passed by the lower house of the parliament. Putin can remain president of Russia until 2036 if he manages to keep his popularity constant.

(Image Credit: AP)