Russian President Vladimir Putin Sees Adoption Of Moscow Declaration After BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, November 17 announced the approval of the Moscow Declaration, the BRICS Anti-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS updated strategy for the economic partnership until 2025 at the culmination of the 12th BRICS summit.

"We intend to approve the Moscow Declaration prepared for the summit today, which reflects general assessments of the state of affairs in the world," Putin said, addressing the leaders of BRICS countries.

Putin added that Russia also intends to approve two more documents related to the anti-terrorism strategy and economic partnership if there were no objections from the world leaders.

"In addition, we need to approve two more documents -- the anti-terrorism strategy of the BRICS and the updated strategy for the economic partnership of the association until 2025. If no one has objections, I propose to consider these documents adopted," Putin added.

Meanwhile, no objections were raised by the leaders.

READ | Putin says Sputnik V vaccine could be produced in India and China

About the 12th BRICS summit

This year the virtual 12th BRICS Summit was hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the theme for the summit was 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit along with other world leaders from Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa. The virtual summit comes in the backdrop of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations (UN) and while the world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the leaders of all the participating nations discussed the intra-BRICS cooperation especially in dealing with the essential issues on the international level such as the multilateral system, and the measures taken to facilitate the impact of the global health crisis. The BRICS Summit also included discussions on cooperation in Counter-Terrorism, trade, health, energy along with people to people exchanges.

READ | Obama calls Putin 'physically unremarkable', Sarkozy 'Opportunistic' in his book

India will host the 13th BRICS Summit

After November 17, India will be taking over the chairship of the BRICS, which would also be the third BRICS Presidency for the nation since its inception. India held the BRICS Chairship in 2012 and 2016. Therefore, it will be hosting the 13th BRICS Sumit in 2021.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministers of the BRICS grouping (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) met on November 13 through a virtual platform to discuss S&T cooperation among the member countries. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia organized the meeting, Russian Federation being the Chair for the 12th BRICS Summit.

READ | SCO Summit: Putin says all Russian COVID vaccines 'effective'; hopes for peace in Karabakh

READ | Putin warns against politicising COVID-19 vaccine issue

(With ANI inputs and image)