Russian Prez Putin To Discuss Situation In Middle East With Palestinian Counterpart Abbas

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will meet on Tuesday with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for a comprehensive discussion on the future development of the bilateral cooperation as well as the situation in the Middle East. The presidents will also hold talks on Russia's attempts to reach a Palestinian-Israeli settlement during the meeting, according to a press release from Kremlin.

Abbas stated that the meeting is to inform President Putin on the current developments of the situation between Israel and Palestine, citing Russian official media, The Time of Israel reported. According to the Russian news agency, Abbas also said, "During the visit, ways of reviving the political process will be discussed." He went on to say that they have already expressed their wish to host an international peace summit under the framework of the Middle East Quartet in compliance with United Nations agreements. He even added, "we are confident in Russian support for our efforts in this direction."

Earlier conversation between Putin and Abbas

Furthermore, the leaders of the two nations had last spoken over the telephone in December 2020. The meeting was convened at the request of the Palestinian side. During the telephonic conversation, Putin emphasised Russia's willingness to assist in the pursuit of a fair and long-lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli issue, particularly by utilising the Quartet of international mediators' capabilities which comprises Russia, the United States, the United Nations, the European Union. Moreover, the presidents even discussed bilateral cooperation in commerce, economics, and humanitarian aid, especially the battle against the coronavirus outbreak. During Putin's trip to Bethlehem in January 2020, the leaders of state met in person.

In addition to this, over the last month, prominent Russian officials have conducted a number of Palestinian delegations. Mohammad Dahlan, an opponent of Abbas, was among the officials who travelled to Moscow during early November to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Bogdonav.

Meanwhile, Palestine has also stated that it intends the US to keep its commitments to a peaceful resolution of the Middle East issue. As the US President Joe Biden's administration recognises Palestine as 'partners' in peace negotiation processes and has suggested a two-state solution for peace in the Israel-Palestine dispute, President Abbas told Sputnik that the officials will be going to wait for the US to fulfil its obligations.

Image: AP