Russian Whistleblower Endangering Everything To Reveal Extent Of Arctic Diesel Fuel Spill

While the Russian government has reiterated that all essential steps are in place to control the damage caused by the 20,000-ton oil spill in the ecologically fragile region in May, the whistleblower Vasily Ryabinin has reportedly put his everything at stake to disclose the actual scale of destruction. According to international media reports, the head of Russia’s natural resources agency Rosprirodnadzor, Svetlana Radionova had previously denied that any fuel reached the lake but the regional inspector of the same agency Ryabinin has said that ‘it is very likely’ that the puddles of oil have stretched across the river and will pollute for a ‘very long time’.

While talking to CNN about the oil spill that took place six weeks ago at the banks of the River Daldykan, Ryabinin told that he had first alerted the authorities on May 29 and ‘it looked horrible’ when they first got there. Moreover, he noted that the visitors were able to smell the diesel at least half a kilometre away. According to reports, the regional inspector the Russian agency has not only sacrificed his job but also risked the future of his family in an attempt to reveal the severity of the worst ecological catastrophe in the polar Arctic as per climate activists.

Read - Siberian Governor Says Leaked Oil Spilled Into Arctic Lake

Read - Putin Chastises Russian Tycoon Over Massive Arctic Oil Spill

‘Will slowly poison ecosystem’

Most of the fuel spilled in the water has polluted the waterways in the Norilsk region and there have been growing concerns over its repercussions on both wildlife and reaching the Arctic Ocean. The catastrophe happened when reportedly a storage tank collapsed. To prevent the oil from reaching Ambarnaya River, the workers had previously laid booms to block it. Ryabinin had already alerted in June that the agency is was avoiding adequate tests and noted that it was likely the fuel had already entered the tributary of Lake Pyasino.

“If a storm comes, (the fuel) will settle down on the banks and will slowly poison the ecosystem of Norilsk and Pyasino. The consequences won’t be immediate. It might also reach the Kara Sea,” Vasily Ryabinin. “I had said several times that we have to examine Lake Pyasino and then determine the location for tests.”

Read - Hundreds Evacuated After Oil Spill In Central Philippines

Read - Smart Sponge Soaks Up Oil Spills In Water Without Harming Marine Life

Inputs/Image: AP