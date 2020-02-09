Russians under quarantine compare other facilities in US and Europe

With different parts of the world reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, quarantined people in a Siberian facility in Russia said that they had been passing their time conversing with people quarantined in the United States and Europe. According to reports, 144 Russians were evacuated from Wuhan on board two Ilyushin II-76 military aeroplanes.

'Belgians were allowed to roam around with masks'

Markov reportedly said that people rein Belgium had been quarantined in a military hospital with the provision of beer and also had the permission to roam around with masks. The Russian further added that quarantined Americans were somewhere in California and people in Kazakhastan were quarantined in a hospital.

According to reports, Vkadimir Markov arrived at the Siberian facility on February 5 and officials in hazmat suits took away his clothes and provided him with pyjamas and gave him a room with another quarantined person with strict instructions that they could not leave their room for the day.

According to reports, Markov and the person along with him have been given a television, laptops and access to their personal phones. The quarantined people have no access to the outside world and get food by officials in hazmat suits. Markov is a Russian national who had been working in China for a period of three months when the coronavirus outbreak took place.

WHO's director-general expresses concern

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on February 7, expressed concern on the lack of protective equipment - gowns, masks, gloves, etc to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

Today in my media briefing on #2019nCoV I shared our concerns about severe disruption in the market for protective gear used by health workers and sick people.



Demand is up to 100 times higher than normal and prices are up to 20 times higher.https://t.co/0gPDKLsH7h — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 7, 2020

Dr Ghebreyesus revealed the lack of enough protective gears at the daily briefing on the deadly Coronavirus that is said to have initiated from Wuhan in China.

He said, "WHO is sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and gowns to countries in every region. However, the world is facing severe disruption in the market for personal protective equipment. Demand is up to 100 times higher than normal and prices are up to 20 times higher. This situation has been exacerbated by widespread, inappropriate use of PPE outside patient care. As a result, there are now depleted stockpiles and backlogs of 4 to 6 months. Global stocks of masks and respirators are now insufficient to meet the needs of WHO and our partners."

